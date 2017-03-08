Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent as gust of up to 90 km/h are expected Wednesday.

Batten down the hatches. Windsor/Essex will have winds reach 90km per hour this afternoon. Secure anything you have outside that's loose. — @TECFD

Southwesterly winds capable of causing damage to buildings are trees will hit the region in the early afternoon, but they should diminish by the evening.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur," reads the warning from the government weather authority. "Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage."