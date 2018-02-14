A Chatham-Kent wind turbine farm is back online after one of its turbines collapsed last month.

The turbine in Raleigh Township, near the corner of Drake Road and the 16th Line, collapsed on itself on Jan. 19.

The company which owns the turbine, TerraForm Power, shut down operations at that time while they investigated the cause of the collapse.

In an emailed statement to CBC News, director of investor relations for the company, Chad Reed, said TerraForm Power is continuing a full site inspection, which will be completed in the coming weeks.

"After a full review by independent, third-party professionals, as well as our own engineering team, 22 (of 52) turbines at the facility have been returned to service to date," said Reed.

Reed did not say what caused the collapse.