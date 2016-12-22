Andrew Williams said he did not see the train coming in the moments before the van he was driving collided with it in a crash that killed two of his daughters.

The Lakeshore father testified Thursday during a trial for the 2012 crash. He has pleaded not guilty to several charges, including criminal negligence causing death.

Williams said he remembers hearing a loud horn as he approached the rail crossing on Strong Road just north of County Road 42 in Lakeshore, but his vision was hampered by the sun beaming directly in his eyes.

He said he does not recall seeing caution signs warning of the tracks.

Williams also said his memory of that morning is sparse because he suffered brain damage during the collision.

Crown Attorney Walter Costa suggested Williams was speeding in order to beat the train and only braked when he realized he couldn't make it.

Williams disagreed, saying he never speeds when driving with his children.

"I don't speed when I have my kids with me, that's stupid," Williams told the court.

Ontario Provincial Police charged Williams with:

Two counts of criminal negligence causing death.

Two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Two counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death.

Two counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm