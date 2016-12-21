A Superior Court judge says there is enough evidence to proceed with the trial of Andrew Williams, the Lakeshore father who was driving a minivan when he collided with a train, killing two of his daughters.

Williams pleaded not guilty to several charges, including criminal negligence causing death, for his role in the 2012 crash that also injured two of his other children.

Williams's lawyer, Laura Joy, argued there is no evidence that her client was driving irresponsibly as he approached the rail crossing on Strong Road just north of County Road 42 in Lakeshore.

Joy said the train engineer and conductor, who testified earlier in the trial, could not definitively say how fast Williams was going.

Justice Kirk Munroe decided Wednesday the trial can go ahead.

Williams is expected to testify when his trial resumes Thursday.

Ontario Provincial Police charged Williams with:

Two counts of criminal negligence causing death.

Two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Two counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death.

Two counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm