The wife of retired Windsor city solicitor George Wilkki has died in a car-pedestrian accident in Florida in which he was also injured.

Elizabeth Wilkki was crossing a highway in Lee County, Florida near Fort Myers with her husband last Thursday afternoon when they were struck by a Chevrolet Silverado.

Elizabeth was 69 years old and had also been a long-time employee of the City of Windsor where she was known as Betty.

George received non-life threatening injuries, according the Lee County Sheriff's Department.

He remains in hospital.

"Very sad. Betty was one of our members and she was really well-loved," said Mark Vander Voort, president of CUPE 543.

"I was totally shocked when I heard. She was very kind, generous," said Lynn Tavares, who worked with Betty for eight years in the engineering department. "Everybody is in shock here in the engineering department."

According to the accident report, the two pedestrians "were found at fault for crossing the roadway in an area not designated for pedestrian traffic."