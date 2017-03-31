More than 700 employees at the University of Windsor and St. Clair College made $100,000 or more in 2016, according to Sunshine List figures released Friday morning.

President Alan Wildeman topped a list of more than 550 university employees who made more than $100,000 last year. Wildeman made $332,608.18 plus taxable benefits of $28,279.40.

St. Clair College president Patti France topped a list of more than 160 college employees who made more than $100,000. France made $282,000 plus taxable benefits of $515.76.

Other top earners at St. Clair College include:

Dolph Barsanti, vice president for student services and administration: $186,929.38 plus taxable benefits of $428.24

John Fairley, vice president of college communications and community relations: $185,849; $175.44

Waseem Habash, vice president of academic: $185,849.38; $438.24

Ronald Seguin, vice president of international relations, training and campus development: $185,849.38;$175.44

St. Clair College president Patti France. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Other top earners at the University of Windsor include:

Majid Ahmadi, associate dean of research and graduate studies: $244,041.72 with taxable benefits of $539,04

Sandra Aversa, vice president of planning and administration: $230,785.36; $5,624.64

Ramaswami Balachandar, vice provost of international development: $248,836.56; $1,253.96

Niharendu Biswas, professor: $247,399.56; $2,058.76.

Richard Caron, head of mathematics and statistics: $221,738.76; 539.04

Howard Conway, professor: $247,993.44 plus taxable benefits of 637.92

More to come.