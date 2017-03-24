From frostbitten possums to owls with broken wings, an animal shelter in Amherstburg has seen a surge in the number of malnourished animals, largely because of wild swings in weather.

One resident found a hawk in a backyard. The bird could barely move because it was so starved, according to staff at Wings Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre.

This hawk was so starved it could barely move when found in a resident's backyard. (Jason Viau/CBC)

 

Thirteen possums wandered out early during a stretch of warm weather, but then were hit with frostbite during a sudden cold snap. 

After an early stretch of warm weather, 13 possums wandered out only to suffer frost bite when hit with a sudden cold snap. (Jason Viau/CBC)

A Saw-whet owl, a palm-sized bird even when fully grown, has a wing injury after likely getting clipped by a car, said shelter staff. He is expected to heal and be released next month.

This saw-whet owl had an injured wing when brought into Wings Animal Rehabilitation Centre. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Several baby squirrels were homeless after someone unknowingly cut down a tree that hosted their nest.