Wild turkeys strutting around south Windsor
Flocks were seen in downtown area this time last year
Look out for turkeys on the streets of Windsor — and no, that is not a reference to bad drivers.
Flocks of wild turkeys have been spotted in south Windsor.
The big-bodied birds have invaded Windsor's suburban areas around this time in previous years.
According to ERCA, the birds typically prefer to stick to the country to avoid people.