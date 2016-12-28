People still feeling holiday stress now have a place in Windsor where they can relieve tension through drawing.

Zentangle, which is sometimes called "yoga for the mind," is a drawing method that involves creating a series of connected shapes and lines on a small piece of paper to make patterns and put people's minds at rest.

Laurel Regan is Windsor's first certified Zentangle teacher. She has been creating drawings as a form of stress relief for three years and wanted others to benefit from the practice.

"You do not have to be creative at all. Anybody can do it. They say, if you can write your name, you can create art with the Zentangle method," she said. "For some people, it's a creative outlet. For some people, it's stress relief. For some people, it's meditation."

Regan said she was first drawn to Zentangle by the beauty of the patterns, but said the relaxation and the meditative effects really sold her on the process.

"You feel that you get lost in what you're doing and it's just you and the paper and the pen, and whatever is going on around you is secondary," she explained.

Drawing helps with stress

Regan's students say the method has helped them calm themselves after having a difficult day and they expect to use it a lot during the busy holiday season.

Linda Bouzide is part owner of a family business and works more than 40 hours a week. She's said Zentangle is a perfect combination of meditation and doodling. After trying it for the first time, she said she was struck by how well it worked.

"It was just funny, that an art class could make me feel the way I felt when I left," Bouzide said. "I felt like I had just gone for a massage."

Patti Gerrish was impressed with Regan's artwork. She's taken three different Zentangle classes and plans to take more.

"It quiets the mind, because you kind of have to really concentrate on what you're doing and zoom in," Gerrish said.

Zentangle is a drawing method that involves creating patterns on small pieces of paper using shapes and lines. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Deborah Kopeschny, an art therapist and psychotherapist at Riverdale Immigrant Women's Centre in Toronto — and a certified Zentangle teacher, said she also celebrates the benefits of the calming focus the discipline demands.

"It provides an area where you can become relaxed, because you're doing something simple and repetitive," Kopeschny said. "It's very important that you're doing something. A lot of people have problems with meditation because they can't just sit there."

The therapist said Zentangle is also a great mental break that helps put people in a different head space.

"They become more calm, focused in the drawings...because you're doing something else," Kopeschny said. "You're not focusing on your worries. Your mind is actually able to process what's happening around you and you come up with new insights, as well as relaxation."