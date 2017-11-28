A snowy owl has been spotted in Windsor.

Photographer Denis Dupuis spotted the white bird on the top of a lumber pile at the BMR Windsor Building Centre in the city's east end.

The owls have been flocking to the region in recent years, flying south for the winter. Historically, they don't normally migrate past the Great Lakes region in large numbers.

Watch this video of the owl captured by Denis Dupuis

Snowy owl spotted in Windsor0:53

The large owls can be a hazard to aircraft. In previous years, staff at Windsor International Airport have trapped, banded and released the birds in the county.