Hundreds of people in Windsor-Essex are working to clean flooded basements after the region was pummeled by rain for the past two days.

If you're in that situation, here are a few tips and numbers you can call for help.

Sinclair Cleaning Systems

Sinclair Cleaning Systems in Chatham supplies equipment for disaster repair. It supplies Benefect cleaning supplies that are useful if you're repairing the damage yourself. Devin Andrews, the manager at Sinclair tells CBC News the company will ship the product to Windsor for residents who need it.

The number to call is 519-354-2205.

311 Service

The city's 311 system is experiencing delays because of the sheer volume of calls.

Staff is asking homeowners to utilize the online system via www.311online.ca.

Insurance

A standard homeowners insurance policy may not cover all damages to your house.To check if you have coverage, call your insurance broker.

Here are the numbers of some prominent companies in Windsor and Tecumseh. A full list of insurance companies can be found here.

Allstate Insurance: 226-773-0725

A&A Insurance Broker Ltd: 226-773-3160

Intact Insurance: 1-888-464-2424

Ives Insurance Brokers: 226-773-6360

Southland Insurance Brokers Inc: 226-773-1487

Cleanup

Restoration companies are working to restore flooded basements. Here are the phone numbers of several working over the next few days. For a full list of companies in the Yellow Pages, follow this link.

Parker DKI: 226-773-6065

Gulf Restoration Inc:519-800-0660

Service Master Restore: 226-773-6850

Canada Construction Inc: 226-773-6593

Supreme Restoration Services: 519-946-0363

Stanton Construction and Restoration: 519-791-6576

Bayside Homes: 519-796-8068

Palmer Renovation and Design: 226-773-6876

Restoration 1 Canada: 647-770-7688

Flood Service Canada: 416-999-3930

Brookdale Construction Ltd: 519-300-5025

York Restoration: 1-888-403-3566

Have we missed an important number? Send us an email to windsor@cbc.ca and we'll add to this list throughout the day.