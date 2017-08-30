Hundreds of people in Windsor-Essex are working to clean flooded basements after the region was pummeled by rain for the past two days.
If you're in that situation, here are a few tips and numbers you can call for help.
- Wear rubber boots when exploring your flooded basement
Sinclair Cleaning Systems
Sinclair Cleaning Systems in Chatham supplies equipment for disaster repair. It supplies Benefect cleaning supplies that are useful if you're repairing the damage yourself. Devin Andrews, the manager at Sinclair tells CBC News the company will ship the product to Windsor for residents who need it.
The number to call is 519-354-2205.
311 Service
The city's 311 system is experiencing delays because of the sheer volume of calls.
Staff is asking homeowners to utilize the online system via www.311online.ca.
Insurance
A standard homeowners insurance policy may not cover all damages to your house.To check if you have coverage, call your insurance broker.
Here are the numbers of some prominent companies in Windsor and Tecumseh. A full list of insurance companies can be found here.
Allstate Insurance: 226-773-0725
A&A Insurance Broker Ltd: 226-773-3160
Intact Insurance: 1-888-464-2424
Ives Insurance Brokers: 226-773-6360
Southland Insurance Brokers Inc: 226-773-1487
Cleanup
Restoration companies are working to restore flooded basements. Here are the phone numbers of several working over the next few days. For a full list of companies in the Yellow Pages, follow this link.
Parker DKI: 226-773-6065
Gulf Restoration Inc:519-800-0660
Service Master Restore: 226-773-6850
Canada Construction Inc: 226-773-6593
Supreme Restoration Services: 519-946-0363
Stanton Construction and Restoration: 519-791-6576
Bayside Homes: 519-796-8068
Palmer Renovation and Design: 226-773-6876
Restoration 1 Canada: 647-770-7688
Flood Service Canada: 416-999-3930
Brookdale Construction Ltd: 519-300-5025
York Restoration: 1-888-403-3566
Have we missed an important number? Send us an email to windsor@cbc.ca and we'll add to this list throughout the day.