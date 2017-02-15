The former Woodstock, Ont., nurse charged with the first-degree murder of eight seniors in long-term care is set to appear in court Wednesday morning.

Elizabeth Wettlaufer, 49, is also charged with four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault in connection with the patients she cared for while working at southern Ontario care homes.

Wettlaufer, who has been in custody at the Vanier Institute for Women in Milton, Ont., since late October, was first arrested and charged with eight murders in November.

Deaths occurred over decade

The initial charges were related to deaths that occurred between August 2007 and August 2014. The patients were between 75 and 96 years old. Seven of them died at the Caressant Care Nursing and Retirement Home in Woodstock, while one died at the Meadow Park facility in London.

Just before Wettlaufer appeared in court in January, the Ontario Provincial Police announced the six additional charges related to patients she cared for between June 2007 and August 2016 in three locations.

Wettlaufer appears in court0:59

One of the facilities was the Caressant Care nursing home, where Wettlaufer spent years working as a nurse.

The latest charges include the attempted murder of Wayne Hedges, 57, between September and December 2008, and the attempted murder of Michael Priddle, 63, between January 2008 and December 2009.

Wettlaufer is also charged with the attempted murder of Sandra Towler, 77, a resident of Telfer Place in Brant County, Ont., in September 2015, and Beverly Bertram, 68, at a private home in Oxford County in August 2016.

The aggravated assault charges involve Caressant Care residents Clotilde Adriano, 87, and Albina Demedeiros, 90, between June and December of 2007.

Police said four of the seniors named in the new allegations — all the Caressant Care residents — have since died, but their deaths have not been attributed to Wettlaufer.