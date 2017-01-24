The bodies of two alleged victims of Elizabeth Wettlaufer were exhumed Tuesday.

Wettlaufer, 49, is the former nurse accused of killing eight seniors in Woodstock and London long-term care homes.

The bodies of alleged victims Helen Matheson and Arpad Horvath have been exhumed. London Police say their families supported the decision to exhume the bodies.

Wettlaufer was charged in October with eight counts of murder, with four additional counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault added in January.

More to come.