The westbound lanes of Highway 401 have reopened near Chatham following a collision.

The roadway was blocked near Bloomfield Road for about two hours.

COLLISION: #Hwy401 WB near Merlin Rd #NorthBuxton - 2 vehicles blocking lane ^jp — @OPP_COMM_WR

Provincial police in Chatham-Kent issued a statement Monday afternoon asking drivers to slow down in snowy conditions after officers responded to six weather-related collisions in two hours.