A westbound lane of Highway 401 is blocked after a tractor-trailer rolled over Wednesday morning.

The white International truck was hauling auto parts and travelling down an on ramp when it tipped near Tilbury.

The driver was transported to hospital with minor injuries, according to provincial police, who added he will be charged under the province's Highway Traffic Act.

The on ramp to westbound Highway 401 at exit 56 are still closed while cleanup.