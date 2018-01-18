In honour of a new award, the Windsor Essex Sports Persons of the Year committee announced a very special keynote speaker for this year's ceremonies.

Olympic gold medal gymnast Nadia Comaneci will grace the WESPYs this year as keynote speaker.

Comaneci is famous for her perfect 10.0 performance at the 1976 Montreal Olympics.

She's coming to the WESPYs to help introduce a new award honouring someone from the sport of gymnastics locally.

Nadia Comaneci: Perfection and grace1:28

"I am honoured and just happy to be there and be a part of these awards," said Comaneci. She joined a news conference by phone from Oklahoma, where she lives.

Alpha Gymnastics Academy owner and former Olympic gymnast Robert Stanescu said he hopes Comaneci will bring a bit of excitement to the sport here in Windsor.

"I think it's a great opportunity for gymnastics to stand out and show that gymnastics is not just a sport for kids to develop their abilities. I think it's a sport that can take our kids a lot further in life," he said.

"I think Nadia will make gymnastics look even better within Windsor and Essex."

The WESPYs will be held at the Caboto Club on Tuesday, March 20.