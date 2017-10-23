A weekend fire caused $150,000 in damage to a home in Windsor.

The fire department said the flames broke out on the back deck of one of the building on Parent Avenue, between Lens Avenue and Terminal Street on Saturday.

2191 Parent fire started on exterior rear deck, damage $150000 home and contents, cause pending further interviews not suspicious. *JL — @WindsorFire1

Another $15,000 in damage was reported at the house next door.

No one was hurt, and the fire is not considered suspicious.

Combine has 'extensive' damage

Meanwhile, Amherstburg fire crews had to extinguish a burning combine.

It caught fire in a field near the corner of Texas Road and Knobb Hill Drive.

The fire department said the machine suffered "extensive damage," but again, no injuries were reported.