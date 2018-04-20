Windsor health unit wants fluoride put back into the water

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is recommending Windsor put fluoride back in its water.

It's a position officials have previously taken but now have some new data to back it up.

According to the health unit's annual report, between 2011-2012 to 2016-2017, the percentage of children with tooth decay or requiring urgent care has increased by 51 per cent.

It also says 4 out of 5 Windsor-Essex residents support putting fluoride back in the water.

Windsor stopped adding fluoride to its water back in 2013.