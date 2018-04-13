Thunderstorms, freezing rain could roll through Windsor-Essex this weekend

Better batten down the hatches — it's going to be a wild weather weekend.

Up to 50 mm of rain could fall on Windsor-Essex as thunderstorms and freezing rain are expected to roll through the region, according to a special weather statement issued by Environment Canada.

Several rounds of rain are expected to douse the area as the slow moving, low pressure system rolls over southwestern Ontario.

If freezing rain does fall, it's expected between Saturday and Sunday when the temperature dips below the freezing mark.