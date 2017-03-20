The forecast for Windsor doesn't get much sunnier in the coming weeks, according to Environment Canada.

Thunderstorms and possible snowfall are expected for the region as an active storm track across the lower Great Lakes will likely bring a range of weather over the next four weeks.

Those storms could make for heavier-than-normal rainfall through the rest of March and the first half of April, explained Geoff Coulson, meteorologist with the national weather agency.

But March could continue to look a little like winter with the threat of more snow.

"There's still the possibility of mixed precipitation of some rain and snow mixed," Coulson said.

Snow disappears in the long-term forecast with early indications signalling the possibility of warmer-than-normal temperature for both April and May.