Windsor-Essex is on a record-breaking streak when it comes to weather.

Rainfall levels quickly rose past record measurements on both Monday and Tuesday, according to Environment Canada meteorologist Ria Alsen, and Tuesday was the warmest Feb. 20 on record.

A total of 15.4 mm of rain was measured at the Windsor Airport on Monday, enough to douse the previous record for Feb 19 of 10.9 mm set in 1974.

Ginni Winkles splashes around in her family's basement after it flooded following record-breaking rains on Feb. 19 and 20. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

On Tuesday the airport was soaked again, this time by 27.2 mm of rain, which beat out the Feb 20. record of 22.1 mm, set in 1951.

"It's been a very rainy couple of days," said Alsen. "Collectively that's 43 mm of rain in two days. That's a lot for February."

Temperatures also hit a high of 17.1 C on Tuesday, soaring past the record of 16.9 C set in 2016 — but don't get used to it, Alsen says freezing weather is headed Windsor's way.

"We'll dry out in the afternoon, the wind will shift around to the northwest … and the temperature will also fall so we'll be below zero by this evening."