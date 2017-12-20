Snow will arrive in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Leamington on Thursday afternoon followed by a mix of freezing rain and snow at night, according to Environment Canada.

Snowfall could range from "a coating" to 5 cm before it switches to freezing drizzle or rain, prompting a special weather statement.

Environment Canada warns that motorists should expect poor winter travelling conditions and plan for extra time to reach their destinations, especially during the Thursday afternoon and Friday morning commute.

The inclement weather is expected to taper off Friday.