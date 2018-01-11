A Windsor man is facing drug and weapons charges after police seized nunchakus, a butterfly knife and drugs during a raid on Langlois Avenue Wednesday.

Police searched the home around 8:40 p.m. and found the following:

0.2 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine

Three 90 ml bottles of suspected methadone

Two pellet guns

Nunchakus

A butterfly knife

The 34-year-old Windsor man has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, eight counts of breach of recognizance and 16 counts of breach of probation.