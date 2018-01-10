Warm weather has weakened ice on the Great Lakes, U.S. Coast Guard warns

The U.S. Coast Guard is warning outdoor enthusiasts that ice on much of the Great Lakes is unstable because of rising temperatures.

Members of the public are advised to use "extreme caution" when it comes to recreational activities on the ice.

The Coast Guard suggests following the ICE acronym:

I - Information: Check weather and ice conditions, know where you're going and how to call for help

C - Clothing: Wear anti-exposure clothes with multiple layers and, if possible, a dry suit to prevent hypothermia

E - Equipment: Always carry the proper tools, including a marine band radio, personal locator beacon, life jackets and ice picks or screwdrivers to help pull yourself out of the water if you fall in