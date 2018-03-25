Following an outpouring of community concern and support, CBC Windsor is pleased to provide an update on the journey of Liam "Little Lion" Bumanlag (son of CBC Windsor News at 6pm host Arms Bumanlag).

After spending more than 40 days at SickKids hospital in Toronto with his mom, Kerri, Liam is finally back home in Walkerville resting comfortably.

"..doctors felt that he is doing well enough to be discharged."

Liam was born January 26, 2018 with Congenital Heart Defects (CHD) and underwent two surgeries (one was open heart surgery just a week after he was born).

Liam Bumanlag / February 2018 (Arms Bumanlag )

"Mom and him came home about a week-and-a-half ago after doctors felt that he is doing well enough to be discharged," said Bumanlag. "We've had a number of follow-up appointments in London, and doctors seem happy with his progress. He also has some issues that will always need to be monitored and looked after, but I cannot explain how happy my wife and I are to have our 'Little Lion' back with us. We're finally a family under one roof."

"Thank you to everyone in our audience for the phone calls, email, and social media messages," said Bumanlag. "It's far from over, and I hope one day he is well enough so I can bring him to meet the team here at CBC Windsor."

