Watford man charged in Sarnia luring investigation
Sarnia police have charged a Watford man, 34, for allegedly meeting up with a female student and providing drugs, alcohol and money in exchange for "sexual acts." He faces a dozen charges including luring, sexual assault and possession of child pornography.
Sarnia police have charged a 34-year-old Watford man for allegedly luring a female student into meeting him to perform "sexual acts" in exchange for things like marijuana, alcohol and money.
Authorities said the accused would text the victim to meet him at certain locations.
The accused remains in custody as the investigation continues.
Police released a photo of a grey minivan that they claim was used during the encounters, and are asking anyone with further information to come forward.
The investigation began April 12 and the accused was arrested the next day, with the following charges laid against him:
- communicating with anyone under 18 years of age for the purpose of obtaining sexual services
- disobeying a court order
- two counts of breach of probation
- indecent exposure to a person under the age of 16 years
- invitation to sexual touching to person under 16 years of age
- luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication
- possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
- procuring under 18 years
- sexual assault
- sexual interference
- possession of child pornography
- production of child pornography