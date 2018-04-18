Watford man charged in Sarnia luring investigation

Sarnia police have charged a 34-year-old Watford man for allegedly luring a female student into meeting him to perform "sexual acts" in exchange for things like marijuana, alcohol and money.

Authorities said the accused would text the victim to meet him at certain locations.

The accused remains in custody as the investigation continues.

Police released a photo of a grey minivan that they claim was used during the encounters, and are asking anyone with further information to come forward.

Sarnia police released this photo of a grey minivan with the license plate, AWFJ 558. (Sarnia police)

The investigation began April 12 and the accused was arrested the next day, with the following charges laid against him: