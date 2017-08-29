Businesses across the city are dealing with the economic impact of the heavy rainfall that hit Windsor overnight Monday and well into Tuesday.

Devonshire Mall was open for part of the day before it closed just before 4 p.m. due to drainage problems, according to a post on the mall's facebook page.

The lower section of Hudson's Bay was closed off with caution tape as a crew laid a hose past customers and down the escalator.

Employees on the afternoon shift at Chrysler's Windsor Assembly Plant were sent home early Tuesday as the plant dealt with localized flooding.

"We're still assessing the damages but it looks like it's just clean up," said LouAnn Gosselin, head of communications Canada for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

She said the midnight shift is expected to go ahead as scheduled.

Video on social media showed water pouring in through a section of the roof at the Central Mall in Windsor.

Windsor Regional Hospital declared a "Code Orange" Tuesday afternoon because of "significant flooding" on the ground floor and some inpatient areas.

"Rain water was coming up through the drains on the main floor and from the parking lots right into the building," said the hospital in a release. "Impacted areas include the Emergency Department, patient food services, pharmacy and diagnostic imaging."

The Met emergency room was shut down and paramedics and patients were routed to the Ouellette campus.

Diagnostic imaging, including MRI and CT Scans, were expected to resume at Met 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The YMCA on Central Avenue also closed and it is unclear when programs will resume.