The riverfront in Windsor was full of action Friday afternoon as powerful military equipment took to the sky to celebrate Marine week.

At one point, five people, one of them appearing to be outfitted in a cap, were hanging out of a military helicopter above the Detroit River.

It's part of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force Show demonstration showcasing "the assortment and power of the Marine Corps," according to the United States Marine Week website.

Take a look at some of the aircraft that hit the sky this afternoon.

