When flood waters finally recede scam artists can come to the surface.

The Better Business Bureau is warning residents in Windsor-Essex to be on the lookout for scammers who might take advantage of people after record-breaking rains damaged thousands of homes across the region.

The city's 311 line had received about 2,700 calls about flooded basements by 3:45 p.m. Wednesday and that number may yet climb. More than 400 basements were flooded in Lakeshore and about 105 basements were flooded in Tecumseh. About 20 basements were hit in LaSalle.

"Unfortunately during storms scams are more common because you're pressed for time to fix problems especially if there's massive flooding and you want to get your basement cleaned out," explained bureau spokesperson Ashley Casselman.

"Sometimes you don't have time to do a lot of research and that's when those people swoop in to take advantage," she added.

Follow these tips from the bureau to avoid dodgy contractors: