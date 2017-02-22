Warm weather in Windsor continued to break records Wednesday as it blazed past the 12.4 C high point set in 1984.

The temperature was recorded at 15 C around noon and was expected to reach a high of 18, according to Environment Canada. The average high for Feb. 22 is 1.6 C.

Windsor also "shattered" records over the weekend. An incredible 19.1 C was measured at the Windsor airport Saturday. On Sunday, the city beat another record reaching a balmy 14.4.

Warmer-than-normal temperatures are expected throughout the week, but meteorologist Geoff Coulson warned more seasonal weather in the 2-3 C range is expected to return at the end of the month.