Warm-weather records for Windsor were "shattered'" this weekend and spring-like weather is expected all week, according to Environment Canada.

An incredible 19.1 C was measured at the Windsor Airport Saturday, "smashing" the previous record of 12.9 set in 2011, said meteorologist Geoff Coulson.

"To beat t the previous record by over six degrees is pretty incredible," he said.

Sunday didn't disappoint either as the temperature reached a balmy 17.9, well above last year's record-setting 14.4.

Although the odd spike of spring weather isn't unheard of for February, Coulson said the coming week will be unusual because of how consistent the warm weather will be.

He attributes the above-seasonal temperatures to a shift in slow patterns in the atmosphere that's bringing warm air up from the American southwest and deep south.

While some have already ditched their winter wear for t-shirts and shorts, Coulson cautioned it's a bit early to put away coats and jackets just yet.

"Certainly it feel s spring-like now and it will for the next few days but it does look like we'll return to more seasonal temperatures," he said, explaining that daytime highs of 2 or 3 C can be expected towards the end of the month.

"There are still chances of rain, snow and even freezing rain to remind us we're not quite in spring yet."