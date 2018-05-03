Officials at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles are keeping an eye on an Wednesday morning fire at a Michigan auto parts plant.

Two people were sent to hospital with minor injuries after the fire at Magnesium Products of America in Eaton Rapids, Michigan, according to a statement from plant manager George Asher.

"The immediate goal for the team at Meridian is to perform our evaluation of damage so that we can assess when we can return to normal operations," said Asher.

Fire officials are investigating the fire, which started at 1:30 a.m. in Plant 3 and cut out power to Plant 4.

Impact on WAP

The plant supplies parts to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, but it is not clear if any of those parts are used in Windsor. A spokesperson told CBC News the fire and work stoppage has not had an impact on WAP as operations continue as normal.

"We are working with their team on recovery efforts and are evaluating future production actions," said the spokesperson.