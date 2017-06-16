A wanted man recently led a Windsor police officer on a lengthy run.

The officer noticed the man pull into a parking lot at the corner of Ouellette Avenue and Eugenie Street Wednesday afternoon and recognized him as a person who was wanted for a recent theft, according to police.

As the officer began to place the suspect under arrest, the man started running. The chase ended a kilometre away on Stanley Street in Remington Park.

A 41-year-old man is charged with escaping lawful custody, theft and possession of stolen property.