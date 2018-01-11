Windsor residents who want to be heard at next week's municipal budget meeting must submit input or sign up to speak by Friday at noon.

City council is meeting Jan. 15 and 16 to discuss and vote on the 2018 capital and operating budgets.

Delegations will only be heard on Monday.

Residents interested in appearing at the meeting must call Council Services at (519) 255-6432 by noon Friday.

Those interested in giving written input should email clerks@citywindsor.ca, fax (519) 255-6868 or drop off a hard copy to city hall by the same Friday deadline.