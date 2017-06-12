Walpole Island police are seeking the public's help after an ATV driver allegedly discharged a single round from a long gun after failing to stop for police.

Police say they attempted to stop an ATV with two occupants on Austin Road about 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Police attempted to stop the ATV but the driver failed to stop.

A short time later, say police, the driver slowed down, pulled out a gun and fired a single round into the air.

Lambton County OPP, Chatham-Kent OPP, the West Region OPP Emergency Response Team and the West Region OPP Canine unit converged on the scene.

A six-hour search for the suspects came up empty.

No injuries were reported and police say there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information can contact Walpole Island Police Service at 1-888-310-1122 or 519-627-6011.