Skip to Main Content
Wallaceburg woman charged with first-degree murder

Notifications

Wallaceburg woman charged with first-degree murder

A Wallaceburg woman has been charged with first-degree murder after a man was found dead at a home on Book Street Wednesday evening.

The male victim was 24 years old and lived in Dover Township

CBC News ·
(Chatham-Kent Police)

A 25-year-old Wallaceburg woman has been charged with first-degree murder after a man was found dead at a home on Book Street Wednesday evening. 

The victim was 24 years old and lived in nearby Dover Township, according to Chatham-Kent police.

Police will not reveal the cause of death or the relationship between the pair.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us