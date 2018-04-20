Wallaceburg woman charged with first-degree murder
A 25-year-old Wallaceburg woman has been charged with first-degree murder after a man was found dead at a home on Book Street Wednesday evening.
The victim was 24 years old and lived in nearby Dover Township, according to Chatham-Kent police.
Police will not reveal the cause of death or the relationship between the pair.