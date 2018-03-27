Wallaceburg woman charged after dogs attack child and babysitter

A Wallaceburg woman has been charged in connection to a dog attack on a child and his babysitter.

It happened at Jaycee Park on Larkwood Street on February 5.

The babysitter had taken two kids tobogganing.

Chatham-Kent Police said two dogs escaped from a nearby home and attacked the youngest child.

The 3-year-old boy was taken to a Michigan hospital for treatment and is now back home.

The babysitter's injuries were not serious and she was treated and released from hospital.

Police said the dogs were identified and seized by PAWS Animal Rescue. Both have been euthanized.

On March 23, police arrested their owner and charged the 35-year-old woman with criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Police said PAWS is continuing its parallel investigation.