Two dogs escaped a home and attacked a young child and his babysitter while they were tobogganing at a park in Wallaceburg on Monday, according to Chatham-Kent police. Another child was able to escape unharmed.

A three-year-old boy was carried from Jaycee Park on Larkwood Street to a nearby home where he was then taken to the Sydenham District Hospital, according to police.

It's not clear how serious the boy's injuries are but police said he has since been transferred to a hospital in Michigan.

Chatham-Kent police said that the babysitter was also sent to hospital with injuries and she has now been released.

The second boy, 6, was not injured.

Police said both dogs are being held by PAWS Animal Rescue while police continue their investigation. The breed of the dogs have not been released.