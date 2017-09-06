Police in Lambton County are suggesting that when a "nice OPP officer" sends you home in a taxi, you shouldn't return to drive your vehicle while intoxicated.

On Saturday evening, police got a call from a concerned citizen at a restaurant in Corunna who had interceded when a drunk couple appeared to be getting ready to drive away.

Officers explained the importance of not driving while intoxicated, but a short time after the man and woman were driven away in a cab, police found the same man driving the vehicle that had been left in the restaurant parking lot.

A 57-year-old from Wallaceburg has been charged with impaired driving.