Hey Ellen! Walkerville high school wants you to help this superfan see your show

Dontre Fortune would love nothing more than to celebrate his high school graduation by sitting in the front row during a taping of the Ellen Degeneres Show.

The 21-year-old has a intellectual disability and is set to graduate after seven years at Walkerville Collegiate Institute in Windsor, Ont. He describes himself as one of Ellen's biggest fans.

"She's such a kind, funny, wonderful woman and she has all of this funny built up energy in her that she always knows how to make people laugh," he said.

A graduation celebration

Fortune has teamed up with Cindy Leduc, a developmental services worker at the school and fellow Ellen fan, to create a Twitter countdown leading up to the April 25 taping he hopes to be part of.

"It's actually like a celebration trip for the seven years I've been with this school and how much my helpful, gentleman personality has touched the hearts of people I care about," he explained.

Fortune said he was shocked by the outpouring of support from his school community.

Leduc explained the school is really pulling for him because he's such a great student.

"He cares about all of the people in his class and he helps his peers out whenever he can. He's polite. He's just a wonderful student to have," she said. "We're going to really miss him when he graduates. The whole school knows Dontre."

No word yet on tickets

Fortune is a big fan of Hollywood and celebrities and saved up his money for a trip to Los Angeles and said he's excited to travel with his mother and brother.

Leduc has written two letters to the show and photos of Fortune and his countdown have been posted to Twitter and Instagram where they've been shared and liked more than 100 times.

So far, the school hasn't heard back about the tickets and the show is fully booked, but Leduc said people don't usually hear back about tickets until two weeks before a taping.

This is a better picture of Dontre! <a href="https://twitter.com/TheEllenShow?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheEllenShow</a> , Is there any way you can make a couple tickets available? I taught for 33 years. Dontre was the nicest and most polite kid I met in that entire time! <a href="https://t.co/k13bv6mJox">pic.twitter.com/k13bv6mJox</a> —@garlickd13

Fortune is hoping his social media campaign will persuade Ellen to let him in.

"I'm a great fan of hers and she always knows how to make people laugh," he said. "She has great, good guests on her show."