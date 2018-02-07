There are renewed calls for the City of Windsor to install an official crosswalk in the heart of Walkerville.

It's something Chris Holt has been lobbying for ever since he was elected to council in Ward 4.

"I hear it all the time, that that's the new downtown intersection right there, and [residents] are very concerned," said Holt.

He wants to see a push-button crosswalk with flashing lights added at Chilver Road, so pedestrians can safely cross Wyandotte Street.

"They're very worried about pedestrian safety, especially now Walkerville's getting more and more and more popular, so the problem hasn't gone away."



Holt said a crosswalk would not only improve safety, but bring more foot traffic into nearby businesses.

