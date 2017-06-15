With months of construction season and traffic snarls stretching ahead, there's a call for Windsor-Essex drivers to get better at merging.

When lanes are reduced, traffic experts say the most efficient way to keep the flow moving is for people to take turns squeezing into the remaining lane of traffic — and only at the last possible opportunity. It's called "zipper" merging.

The zipper merge is the proper way to merge, according to the Alberta Motor Association. (AMA)

Still, that doesn't mean most drivers enjoy watching people fly by while they wait their turn.

"We get upset with them because we think they're breaking the rules, and when other people break rules, we have this judgment ... that they're not a very good driver or they're a selfish driver, and that I think legitimizes in our own minds not to let them," explained traffic psychologist Dwight Hennesssy. "So that's when you get that battle that the people in the main lane drive so close to the driver in front of them because they're sending a message: I'm not gonna let you in because you broke the rules."

What happens when drivers don't zipper merge?0:59

Despite the urge to send that message, the Buffalo State University professor says letting someone else go ahead can actually be in your best interest because when vehicles flow smoothly everyone gets where they need to a little quicker.