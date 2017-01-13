An open letter posted to Facebook from an Amherstburg, Ont. horse trainer is now leading to a face to face meeting between Libby Keenan and Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne.

Keenan, who operates Sunhall Equestrian Centre, posted a letter to Wynne on her Facebook page on January 5. In it, she candidly wrote of her frustrations with taxes, tolls, government fees and hydro prices. Within a week, the letter gained tens of thousands of shares.

In response to the Facebook post, the Premier called Keenan for a personal conversation Friday evening.

"It was a very good, cordial conversation," said Keenan.

Keenan was pleased that Kathleen Wynne took responsibility for some of the problems listed in the letter, such as high hydro rates.

"She totally accepted responsibility and that she had to do better, and that she knew she had to do better. That was good of her to say. That's true," said Keenan.

Keenan told CBC News that the Premier will be meeting with her in person.

"We are going to figure out the fastest way. She said sooner than later would be better, and I agreed," says Keenan, who is now coordinating with Wynne's assistant to set up when she will meet face to face with the Premier.

Keenan also wants to use the meeting to relay some of the thousands of comments she's received on Facebook in reaction to her letter, saying "I have read virtually 80 percent at least of the comments, so [I will] try to convey... more of what people are actually going through."

But Libby Keenan hasn't completely changed her mind about Kathleen Wynne when it comes to hydro rates - at least, not yet.

"I was satisfied that it's definitely on the agenda for our meeting. I don't feel, and I know that she doesn't feel, that enough is in the works to effectively address the problem."