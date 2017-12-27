A viral video of a Michigan man on skis dashing through the snow behind a one-horse open buggy is inspiring some to make the most of winter weather.

Tara Hayward shot the video on Christmas day near Morely, Mich. and posted it to Facebook with the hashtag #PureMichigan. The state's tourism tagline is an apt description, she said.

"It's something I feel you would typically see in Michigan," said the 21-year-old. "During the winter here it gets really boring so people look for ways to make fun for themselves."

The video has been viewed more than 270,000 times since it was posted and has been shared by news organizations across the U.S.

Morely is a small village about a three-hour drive from Detroit and home to a large Amish population who can sometimes be seen finding creative sources of fun, according to Hayward.

"It's actually pretty common to see the Amish community doing things like this, skiing and making fun for themselves. I just happened to get this on video."

Hayward and her husband, Justin, say they have seen people skiing behind buggies before. (Tara Hayward)

One part of the video that really seems to send viewers into hysterics is when the man's hat almost blows off, causing him to reach up and clap it back onto his head — almost like a cowboy at a rodeo.

Hayward said the horses typically clip along at 15-25 kilometres per hour meaning the feat isn't for the faint of heart, but she's still willing to give it a try, should the opportunity — and a pair of skis — arise.

"We (ski) behind snowmobiles and stuff so .... I think it's fun. If I had to make fun for myself that would be one way to do it for sure."