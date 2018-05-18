It's a long weekend and if you need to step out of the house, here's a look at some of what's open and what's closed over Victoria Day weekend.

City services

City of Windsor offices will be closed on Monday, May 21, 2018 in observance of the Victoria Day holiday.

The May 28 Windsor city council meeting has been cancelled, and the next city council meeting will be held on Monday, June 4, in the new City Hall, 1st floor, council chambers beginning at 6 p.m.

The City of Windsor Birthday Celebration and Mayor's Walk traditionally held on Victoria Day will take place this year on Saturday, May 26 and include tours of the new city hall.

The new city hall (located at 350 City Hall Square West directly adjacent to the old building) opens for business noon on Tuesday, May 22. During this brief delay in public services on Tuesday, the city clerk's office (Room 203) in the old building will be open 8:30 a.m. to noon for election candidate nomination filings only. When the new city hall opens at noon on Tuesday, most public operations at the old building, including the clerk's office will cease.

The 311 call centre will be closed on Monday, May 21. Regular hours resume on Tuesday, May 22 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The 211 call centre will be open 24 hours on Monday to serve residents throughout Windsor and Essex County.

There will be no residential collection services on Monday, May 21. Residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection services will be delayed by one day. Night commercial, front-end loader and weekly recycling collections are not delayed.

The depots located at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and E.C. Row will be closed on Monday, May 21. Regular spring hours of operation are Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., during which the depot is available (holidays excepted) for the self-disposal of garbage, renovation material, furniture, recyclables, appliances, tires, shingles and yard waste. Some disposal fees may apply.

Parks and recreation

All community centres and all customer care centres will be closed with the exception of scheduled rentals on Monday, May 21.

All indoor pools will be closed with the exception of the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre (WIATC), which will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the natatorium for open adult and fit lanes, and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the fitness centre.

All arenas will be closed on Monday, May 21.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park and Cannon Cove are open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Victoria Day.

Windsor Public Library

All locations of the Windsor Public Library will be closed on Monday, May 21, 2018. Regular hours resume on Tuesday, May 22.

Museum Windsor

Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House locations are normally closed on Mondays and will remain closed this weekend.

Transit

City buses will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule on Monday, May 21.

The tunnel bus will operate on a regular weekday schedule.

Schedules and route maps are available online at www.transitwindsor.ca. The customer service office at 300 Chatham St. W. is open regular hours on Monday from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. The sales office at 3700 North Service Rd. E. will be closed.

Parking Enforcement

There will be no parking enforcement on Monday, May 21, and municipal ticket payment offices will be closed. Ticket payments may still be made online via the e-services tab at www.citywindsor.ca.

Beer and Liquor

All Beer Store and LCBO locations will be closed on Monday, May 21.

Banking

All Scotiabank, Royal Bank and Bank of Montreal, Windsor Family Credit Union, CIBC and TD Canada Trust branches are closed Victoria Day.

Schools

The Greater Essex County District School Board and the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board are closed Monday.

Canada Post

There will be no regular collection or delivery of mail on Monday.

Rondeau Park

Due to recent heavy rainfall and the resultant flooding of roads and campsites at Rondeau Provincial Park, the campground will be closed from Tuesday, May 15 until further notice. The park remains open for day use from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.