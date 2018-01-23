The victim of a fatal collision between an SUV and dump truck has been identified by police.

Robbie Brant, 38, of Amherstburg died from injuries he sustained in the crash.

Brant was the driver of the SUV that collided with a dump truck.

The accident happened Jan. 18 on Howard Ave.

OPP said the black SUV was travelling south on Howard, south of Concession 7. The commercial dump truck was travelling north at the same location.

The SUV crossed into the northbound lane, hitting the dump truck.

Brant was sent to to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

OPP said a dog in the SUV was not injured at the time of the collision, and was turned over to a family member of the SUV driver.

OPP said that charges are not anticipated.