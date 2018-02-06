Stacey Hooper and Lauren Smith were returning home from a doctor's visit in London Saturday when a women swiped Smith's bag right off a Via train as it stopped in Chatham.

Smith had taken time off work to accompany Hooper to a doctor's visit — years ago she was in a serious car accident that left one of her hands paralyzed.

At the terminal in London, Hooper said a woman sat a seat away from her and starting a conversation. She said some of the questions the woman were asking were strange, which made Hooper watch the woman a little more closely.

Police investigating theft

Then the woman began "looking over everybody's stuff" before the train arrived, according to Hooper.

"When we got closer to the Chatham drop-off I noticed her start to move seats slowly toward the back and ended up right by the luggage," she said.

As the train stopped at the station Hooper got up to get closer to the luggage, worried about a $10,000 machine to treat her hand that was in her bag. As Hooper stood up, Smith asked her to grab her bag for some food but when Hooper looked up again the woman was already gone and her friend's bag was missing.

"I searched everywhere," Smith said. "I started pulling bags out thinking that it was behind there, but there were only four or five bags."

Clothing, toiletries and some gifts from Smith's birthday, were all in the pink and plaid Burberry bag, which had been a present from her mother.

"I tried to pry the door open, but they wouldn't let us off the train," Smith said.

VIA Rail provided the photo to Hooper to help in the search for the luggage. (Facebook/Stacey Lynn)

At that point the women called Chatham police. Police say they responded to the call, but were unable to find the suspect. They describe the woman as white, thin, with blond hair and about 5'4" inches tall.

Officials say the investigation is continuing, but that's not enough for Smith and Hooper.

"I hope the police and Via Rail don't just but this off because it's baggage," Smith said. "It might be baggage to you guys, but not to us. There is sentimental things in there and things I can't get back."

The pair added Via was helpful in getting a photo of the suspect and have since reached out online to help find their baggage.

CBC has attempted to speak with the company, but calls were not returned Monday.

Calls for luggage to be protected

Smith wants to see a change in the way Via deals with luggage.

"I think that they need to have security," she said. "I expected something more than just an open cargo space, right at the entrance for anyone to grab and bounce."

It's only been a few days, but the pair continue to reach out to police, Via and social media to find the stolen bag. Smith isn't happy about the situation and doesn't have friendly words for the person who took the luggage.

"She took the wrong bag and we will find her."