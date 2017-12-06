Via Rail has apologized to a Windsor woman who was told she could not bring her service dog plus a dog in training on the train at the same time and will now allow her to travel with both animals.

Emily Sadowski was set to take the train to Toronto Thursday, but was told by Via that the company's policy only allows for one service animal per passenger — despite the fact she had travelled with two dogs before.

She spoke out because she is unable to leave home without her service dog Priya, making travel with just the dog in training impossible.

On Wednesday, her father Mark Sadowski, said he received a phone call from a customer relations representative from Via who apologized for the confusion and offered complimentary tickets to Emily and the two dogs.

Sadowski said riding the train is part of a service dog's training program. (Melissa Nakhavoly/CBC)

The company also offered Sadowski and his daughter return trip tickets to Toronto for a future date.

In a statement emailed to CBC News, Via spokesperson Mariam Diaby confirmed the company had reached an "amicable solution that allows the customer to travel with her two dogs."

Sadowski thanked Via for making a "good decision" and recognizing their battle with his family made the company look "less than gracious."