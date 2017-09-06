Veteran Cab workers approved a 4-year contract by an 87 per cent margin Tuesday night, ahead of a midnight strike deadline.

The deal features improved language, increased life insurance and an additional holiday for the drivers but comes with increases to the rates drivers pay to the company in upcoming years.

"Although the cost to operate a taxi will increase for drivers, the majority of members accepted those increases rather than to risk the public support they've gained," since ride-sharing programs like UBER came to town, said a release from Unifor Local 195.

"The taxi drivers provide a valuable Public Service which is relied upon by thousands of residents in our community every day. A strike would have left those people stranded and eroded the public support that the industry has recently built."

A computerized dispatch system will also be implemented by the end of the year.

That technology will help the company improve dispatch times and is similar to what other transportation networks are using.