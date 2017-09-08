Thirteen Korean students started their school year with a "spectacular" opportunity in Windsor, according to the Mayor of Guro, South Korea.

The students will take part in a three-month program where they will study at a school run by the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board, live with local families and participate in a co-operative education program.

"It's a very rare and lucky moment for them to have this opportunity," said Mayor Lee Sung, who toured Assumption College Catholic High School as part of a delegation from Korea on Thursday.

"Although short, it could be an opportunity for a moment to change their lives," added Sung, through a translator.

Sung's visit started with a tour of the high school's arts and technology departments. He said attending school in Canada provides an opportunity for Korean students to experience things that aren't available to them back in Guro.

Guro Mayor Lee Sung said that the 13 Korean students that started the school year in Windsor a "rare and lucky moment." (Chris Ensing/CBC)

"Korean high school students study very hard academically," said Lee Sung, adding students are very competitive.

"They get to choose what they want to pursue in school, for example tech high school ... or regular high school. So much less of an opportunity to broaden their learning."

Sung said students in Korea go through similar courses for three years, calling it "the toughest time in their life."

Influx of International students

The WECDSB expects to have 250 international students attending schools across the board this year on short-term or long-term basis, according to Executive Superintendent Dan Fister, who was part of the tour.

"I think part of it is a partnership and part of it is building trust," explained Fister. "They're sending their kids and placing them in our trust so seeing the facilities, and meeting the people is the first step in building relationships."

Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board Executive Superintendent Dan Fister said the Mayor of Guro has opened the city for Windsor students. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Fister said so far no Canadian students from the board have travelled to Korea for an exchange, but that the door is open.

"The mayor's opened up his city to us so we're looking forward to creating more oppurtunities."

He said they've had international exchange programs for decades, which could lead to three-month or 10-day programs for students from the WECDSB.

Tough separation

Students may find it difficult to leave their family for Canada but are aware it's a unique chance to experience a new country, said Sung.

